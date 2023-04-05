Gold prices surged towards a record high on Wednesday, as Ukraine reacted to Finland's NATO membership, reiterating its own ambitions to join the alliance.
Speaking today, Ukrainian President Zelensky congratulated Finland, stating that the move offers “reliable guarantee of safety.”
He went on to add that, “Russian aggression clearly proves that only collective guarantees, only preventive guarantees can be reliable. That’s what we’ve always talked about. They also talked about speed — the speed of security decisions matters. Now we see what the speed of procedures can be.”
Russia responded to Finland’s membership by saying it would take “countermeasures to ensure our own security both tactically and strategically.”
XAUUSD rose to a peak of $2,049.20 on the news.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats further below 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD continued to move lower during the American session and reached levels under 1.0900. The US Dollar recovered ground despite disappointing ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 as USD extends recovery
GBP/USD turned north and climbed above 1.2500 after the disappointing data releases from the US but quickly reversed its direction and fell toward 1.2450. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Bulls hold ground, prepare for another leg north Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to a fresh multi-month high of $2,032.03 a troy ounce on Wednesday, correcting lower afterwards. Market players are taking some profits out of the table ahead of the long holiday, as multiple markets will be closed or with reduced activity in the last two days of the week amid the Easter Holiday.
Shiba Inu faces external headwinds battering its price action
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for a sell-off following Elon Musk’s decision to replace the famous Twitter logo with the Dogecoin emblem.
US: Services ISM drops, but too soon to call off service-sector expansion
The ISM services index signaled cooler activity in March amid a pullback in new demand as higher rates and recent banking sector stress weigh on the outlook.