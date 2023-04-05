Share:

Gold prices surged towards a record high on Wednesday, as Ukraine reacted to Finland's NATO membership, reiterating its own ambitions to join the alliance.

Speaking today, Ukrainian President Zelensky congratulated Finland, stating that the move offers “reliable guarantee of safety.”

He went on to add that, “Russian aggression clearly proves that only collective guarantees, only preventive guarantees can be reliable. That’s what we’ve always talked about. They also talked about speed — the speed of security decisions matters. Now we see what the speed of procedures can be.”

Russia responded to Finland’s membership by saying it would take “countermeasures to ensure our own security both tactically and strategically.”

XAUUSD rose to a peak of $2,049.20 on the news.