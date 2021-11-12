Gold price near 2-month highs, as U.S. job openings decline

Gold prices continued to trade close to 2-month highs on Friday, as data from the U.S. showed that job openings were declining.

Figures released by the Labor Department from its monthly JOLTS report, showed that Job openings had fallen to 10.4 million in September.

This was down from 10.6 million in August, and comes as the COVID-19 unemployment bill expired in the United States during that month.

In addition to this, the number of Ameerican’s leaving their jobs also climbed, hitting a record high of4.4 million, after increasing by 164,000 in September.

XAUUSD rallied to an intraday high of $1,866 on the news.

Tesla stock drops, as Musk warns Rivian

Shares in Tesla fell for a second consecutive session, as Elon Musk warned the newly public EV maker Rivian, that their real test is still yet to come.

Rivian, which went public this week, saw its shares climb by as much as 60% in its first 2-days of trading, reaching a market cap of almost $105 billion.

Despite this, Musk who sold another $700 million worth of $TSLA on Friday, stated that, “I hope they’re [Rivian] able to achieve high production and breakeven cash flow. That is the true test”.

Musk went on to add that, “There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric and combustion, but Tesla is [the] only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in the past 100 years”.

Rivian, which trades under the ticker $RIVN was up 4.19% as of writing, with $TSLA down 3.26%.



