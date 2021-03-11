Gold: Near-term bulls and bears battle on the horizontal resistance around $1,740

Dow record high.

US House passes $1.9tn stimulus package.

ECB looms.

Stocks in London, Paris and Frankfurt opened tentatively higher after fresh records on Wall Street and a decent handover from Asia. The Dow Jones rose 464.28 points, or 1.5%, to notch a new record closing high at 32,297.02, after House Democrats passed Joe Biden’s $1.9bn Covid relief package. Stimulus cheques are coming and there is a realisation that a lot of this cash will go straight into stocks, as well as being spent on goods and things that drive company earnings. Relative calm in bond markets is helping to boost sentiment in stocks – US futures are trading higher. Gains in Europe were a little muted however as trading progressed in the first half hour, perhaps on some caution ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later today.

Yesterday’s 10-year Treasury auction was a little soft but not enough to really worry the market. There was enough demand to let the yield on the US 10-year retreat a little. 10s are back under 1.5%, the lowest since March 4th and the 2s10s spread at 1.34% from a high of 1.47% earlier this month. Maybe it was over-hyped but nevertheless, I think this suggests the market is saying: it’s ok, rates can rise. Long-end yields have jumped a lot this year and we are in consolidation mode for the time being. There are 1.9 trillion reasons why yields can continue to rise. 30-year auction is today. US CPI inflation was in line at +1.7% year-on-year, but this was the last ‘easy’ print as base effects going forward will see the number rise. The Nasdaq 100 was a little softer yesterday following the stunning +4% rally on Tuesday.

Crazy volatile: If ‘stimmy checks’ find their way into the system – and they will – meme stocks will be first in the firing line. GameStop surged yesterday before collapsing 40% all of a sudden, triggering stops all over the place. GME finished up 7% for the day at $265 but traded at a high of $348.50 and a low of $172. Another Reddit favourite, Koss, more than doubled in value before ending up 70% on the day.

A broader recovery: According to Bloomberg, the percentage of NYSE-listed shares at 52-week highs has climbed to 21%, the highest since December 2016 and rising from a low of 0.1% in September 2020. The broadening out of the rally to value and cyclicals is something we’ve been banging on about for months, but it’s yet to really translate to the FTSE. So, we come back a persistent thread – why are UK stocks not making all-time highs when the Dow and DAX are able to do so? The FTSE 100 remains 200 points or so below its January peak and some way short of the all-time high. The rotation into cyclicals and the underperformance of the UK market to peers for some years should be translating into better gains than we have seen so far: is there something wrong with our market? The pound is a lot stronger than has it been, but the prospects for global growth are too. Oil prices are rebounding and metals have hit multi-year highs. The FTSE 100 should be doing better.

One of our underperformers is Rolls Royce: shares rose 2% to 115p despite reporting a larger-than-expected loss as it stuck to previous guidance, reiterating that it expects to turn cash flow positive in the second half. Pre-tax losses amounted to £4bn last year with negative free cash flow of £4.2bn reflects an exceptional year on all fronts for the aerospace giant. Underlying revenues of £11.7bn were down from £15.4bn last year but ahead of the consensus estimate of £11.03bn. The company has sufficient liquidity even if there is no recovery this year, according to the CEO.

Oil is firmer after yesterday’s EIA inventories and a weaker dollar also supported. Bullish data on oil products more than offset another big build in crude stocks – the market is still out of alignment following the weather event in the Southern states. Stocks rose a whopping 13.8m barrels, creating at 6% the widest surpluis to the five-year average since Jan. However, gasoline inventories tumbled 11.8m barrels and distillates declined by 5.5m barrels. It looks as though demand is picking up strongly in the US, and this suggests that US crude stockpiles will start to decline in line with global stocks. OPEC has helped create a deficit in the market that should see prices advance further.

Gold has rebounded and broken above the next resistance level we identified as the dollar softened and US yields retreated a touch. Near-term bulls and bears battle on the horizontal resistance around $1,740, with the next leg seen around $1,754.





ECB meeting: Time to push the envelope?

The European Central Bank will not be unaware of the rise in yields. This should be exactly what it wants – higher yields imply higher growth and higher inflation. But it doesn’t want tighter financial conditions to choke of the recovery before it has even had a time to start – let's not forget how far the Eurozone has fallen behind peers (notably the US and UK) in terms of vaccinations. A declining euro has helped ease some worries for the ECB, but this is a central bank in a quandary: even if the current rise in yields is trifling and absolute levels low historically, failing to lean against the rise in yields could cause the curve to steepen further. The market focus will be on the ECB’s reaction function to the rise in yields – what, how, when and for how long.

Inflation is starting to pick up – assumptions for higher growth, lower inflation offered in December are out of date. Inflation is going to be higher – partly because of the pick-up in oil prices in Q1. Growth will likely miss targets since the lockdowns are lasting much deeper into the year than feared at the end of 2020. So the ECB ought to be saying growth will be weaker and inflation higher – the problem is higher oil and goods prices is not what the ECB really wants to see (cost push vs demand pull).

Inflation rose by the most in ten years in January

Bund yields on the up, gaining 26bps in February (source: Refinitiv)

Jawboning: Chief economist Philip Lane has already stressed the importance of the yield curve to the ECB – noting that there are 'two key yield curves in the euro area for the funding conditions of all sectors in the economy'. These are the overnight index swap (OIS) curve (shown below)– which is seen as a proxy for a risk-free curve in the Eurozone – and the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve.

Executive Board member Panetta was very dovish last week, stressing that the ECB should not hesitate to ramp up emergency asset purchases. He said: “The steepening in the nominal GDP-weighted yield curve we have been seeing is unwelcome and must be resisted. We should not hesitate to increase the volume of purchases and to spend the entire PEPP envelope or more if needed." Panetta has previously said that financing conditions in December should be the benchmark; deterioration from this level would be cause for action, in his view. GDP-weighted sovereign bond yields have risen by around 30bps in 2021. Germany’s Schnabel has been anchoring expectations by saying the PEPP envelope is a ‘ceiling not a target’. Weidmann has also suggested some tightening of conditions is nothing to worry about.

I think the ECB will this week seek to increase the pace of PEPP purchases in an attempt to lean against rising yields and may increase the envelope size. However, on the latter, with hawks off-side it would be more likely to be a signal from Christine Lagarde that the envelope is not a ceiling and that the ECB stands ready to increase it if necessary. Currently the PEPP envelope stands at €1.85tn, with around €1tn still unused.

The problem with this thesis is that the ECB has lately been slowing the pace of asset purchases under PEPP which suggests the ECB is not actually that concerned about the rise in yields and does not have a particular target in mind.

At its last meeting of January 21st the ECB left everything on hold as expected. There was a change to the statement around recalibrating PEPP that ruffled some feathers but really was nothing to note – Lagarde and co had been saying this since the Dec meeting and only affords the ECB the kind of optionality it wishes to retain.

The statement featured the following that had not been present before: "If favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full. Equally, the envelope can be recalibrated if required to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation."

So PEPP could be smaller or larger, it all depends on financing conditions. Asset purchases could go up. Could go down. I stressed at the time that this was not a new thing, but a reiteration of what Governing Council members had been saying since the last meeting. You could argue it’s a slight sop to the hawks as it means they could reduce the PEPP envelope – or not use it fully.

What to do?

Increase pace of purchases: To combat the rise in bund yields (Should it choose to) the ECB will need to accelerate the pace of PEPP purchases at quite a rate, at least doubling, or even trebling. This would send the signal to the market that the ECB is doing all it can right now to combat any undesirable tightening in financial conditions.

Extend duration of PEPP: It would make sense for the ECB to say it will extend the PEPP programme beyond March 2022.

Increase the size of PEPP: There is a less obvious win in increasing the envelope, particularly as the ECB has used so little so far. It is far more likely that the Governing Council will stick to the January guidance of maximum optionality.

EUR/USD analysis

On the daily we can see the big move lower following the Feb 25th gravestone doji which ran out of steam at the big horizontal support line we’d drawn around 1.1850 coinciding with the bounce off 30 on the 14-day RSI. This seems to have created a pause for bears and the failure to test the 200-day SMA will give them some cause for concern.