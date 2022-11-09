Gold remained close to a one month high on Wednesday, as markets prepared for the latest U.S. inflation report.

The key report which will be released on Thursday is expected to show a decline of 0.2% in consumer prices.

This will bring the annual rate of inflation to 8% for October, and potentially trigger a pivot in policy from the Federal Reserve.

Ahead of this data release, USD has been marginally lower versus several G-7 currencies, including the Euro.

EUR has recently been trading below $1.00, however the euro area currency is once again higher than the Dollar.

XAUUSD is trading at $1,710 as of writing this.

Visit here to see raw, real-time ECN spreads