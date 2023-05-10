Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, with today’s gains taking the commodity closer to a record high.
Today’s surge in price comes as consumer prices in the United States fell to 4.9% last month.
Markets were expecting that inflation would remain the same rate of 5%, with today's decline adding pressure on the Fed to pivot from its current policy.
The Federal Reserve opted to hike rates by 25 basis points last week, however with inflation now closing in on 2%, the Fed may begin to ease.
XAUUSD rose to a peak of $2,056.00 earlier today.
