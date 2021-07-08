Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot trades between support at 1795/90 & first resistance at 1812/15.
Silver Spot bearish engulfing candle turns the outlook is negative as we test the only important support at 2580/2570.
WTI Crude August's bearish engulfing candle in overbought conditions was a sell signal. We topped just 6 ticks from resistance at 7490/7500 & shorts worked perfectly if you managed to sell with a near 300 tick drop.
Daily analysis
Gold minor resistance at 1812/15 today. A break above 1817 is another buy signal initially targeting 1832/35.
First support at 1795/90. Longs need stops below 1785. A break lower can target1779/77 & 1770/68.
Silver crashed below strong support at 2635/25 leaving the outlook negative. The only important support is at 2580/2570. A break lower is a sell signal. A break below the June low at 2555/50 is another sell signal.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 2625/30 & again at 2670/80.
WTI Crude topped exactly at resistance at 7490/7500 & broke best support at7340/20 for another sell signal targeting 7220/00, perhaps as far as strong support at7120/00. We bottomed exactly here. Longs need stops below 7050. A break lower targets 6950/6900.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7265/95. Stop above 7320.Strong resistance at 7400/40. Stop above 7480.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
