Gold, Silver, WTI Crude

Gold Spot trades between support at 1795/90 & first resistance at 1812/15.

Silver Spot bearish engulfing candle turns the outlook is negative as we test the only important support at 2580/2570.

WTI Crude August's bearish engulfing candle in overbought conditions was a sell signal. We topped just 6 ticks from resistance at 7490/7500 & shorts worked perfectly if you managed to sell with a near 300 tick drop.

Daily analysis

Gold minor resistance at 1812/15 today. A break above 1817 is another buy signal initially targeting 1832/35.

First support at 1795/90. Longs need stops below 1785. A break lower can target1779/77 & 1770/68.

Silver crashed below strong support at 2635/25 leaving the outlook negative. The only important support is at 2580/2570. A break lower is a sell signal. A break below the June low at 2555/50 is another sell signal.

Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 2625/30 & again at 2670/80.

WTI Crude topped exactly at resistance at 7490/7500 & broke best support at7340/20 for another sell signal targeting 7220/00, perhaps as far as strong support at7120/00. We bottomed exactly here. Longs need stops below 7050. A break lower targets 6950/6900.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7265/95. Stop above 7320.Strong resistance at 7400/40. Stop above 7480.

