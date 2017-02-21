Daily Forecast - 23 February 2017

Gold Spot

Gold minor resistance at 1237/39 holding here re-targets first support at 1233/32. If we continue lower look for support at 1227/26. Further losses target 1220/19. Exit any shorts here & try longs down to our buying opportunity at 1217/16. A bounce from here could be seen here again but longs need stops below 1212.

Strongest resistance for today is at 1242/44. Try shorts again with stops above 1246. A break higher however is therefore a good buy signal initially targeting quite strong resistance at 1255/56 which should hold if tested during this week, for a dip back to the mid 1240 area perhaps.

