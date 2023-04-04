Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is close to breaking above the previous peak on 1.25.2023 high (33.34). A break above will open up a bullish sequence from 9.26.2022 low favoring further upside. Near term, cycle from 3.10.2023 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure . Up from 3.10.2023 low, wave 1 ended at 29.95 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 28.50.
GDX 45 minute Elliott Wave chart
Wave 3 is currently ongoing with internal subdivision as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 31.99 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 29.63. We can see wave ((i)) and ((ii)) in the 45 minutes chart below. The ETF then extends higher in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 31.80 and wave (ii) ended at 30.74. Wave (iii) ended at 32.80 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 31.95. Final leg wave (v) of ((iii)) is expected to end soon, then it should pullback in wave ((iv)) before turning higher again in wave ((v)) to complete wave 3. Near term, as far as pivot at 29.63 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Gold miners ETF (GDX) Elliott Wave video
