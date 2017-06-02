Gold met target at $1230; consolidation to precede fresh bulls

GOLD



Spot gold hit target at $1230 (daily cloud top) today, on extension of bull-leg from $1180 (27 Jan trough) that initially broke above falling 100SMA (currently at $1223).

Close above 100SMA is needed for bullish signal for final break above daily cloud top that would open way towards targets at $1255 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122) and $1255 (Fibo 61.8% of $1337/$1122 downleg).

Bullish setup of daily studies supports scenario, but overbought slow stochastic on daily chart suggests hesitation at $1230 pivot could be anticipated.

Former tops at $1219 now offer solid support that should ideally contain corrective downticks, as firm break lower would generate negative signals.



Res: 1230; 1241; 1248; 1255

Sup: 1219; 1215; 1211; 1205