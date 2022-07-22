There is one forsaken instrument on the market, and it could be this week’s winner, especially over the last two days. That instrument is gold.
Gold has had a real rollercoaster ride this year. From long-term highs, above the 2000 USD/oz, to yearly lows, on 1680 USD/oz, in just a few months.
The reason gold can shine again is that we finally see some demand here. On the chart you have weekly candles, and where we’re about to see the first bullish week since the beginning of June. That is something, especially since the bounce isn’t happening in some random place. No, XAUUSD is bouncing off 1680 USD/oz (green) an absolutely crucial horizontal support which has been helping lift the price since the middle of 2020. Also, the way the price bounces in and of itself isn’t random. Gold’s created a candle with a long tail and a bullish body on top – a hammer!
Taking all that into consideration, our view on gold is positive, and for the first time in weeks. Previously, we were strongly bearish, mostly because of this yellow pattern, the head and shoulders (H&S) formation. However, as it meets and bounces off the 1680 USD/oz support, the influence of the H&S pattern fades away. Our view cancels should the price break the green support, but chances for that happening are now limited.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!