Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot we wrote: is severely overbought so we could trade sideways to lower into the end of the week.
We held 3 points above strong support at 1859/57. Same levels apply for today after the inside day.
Silver Spot struggles higher – 2 steps forward, 1 step back. WTI Crude JULY Future trending significantly lower this week.
Today’s analysis
Gold may consolidate & form yet another bull flag. May be wise to scalp the levels until we break above 1900. First support at 1872/70, better support at 1859/57. A break below 1854 risks a slide to 1850/49 & strong support at 1844/42.
Minor resistance at 1882/84 & 1890 but above 1900 can target 1920/25.
Silver holding good support at 2760/50. Longs need stops below 2735. A break lower targets 2690/80.
Minor resistance at 2800/05. Above 2820 can retest resistance at 2870/75. Above here can target 2905/10 & 2970/80.
WTI Crude holding below 6250 retests the 6195/65 low. Further losses target 6075/65 before a buying opportunity at 5980/30. Longs need stops below 5900.
Holding above 6300 allows a recovery to strong resistance at 6380/6400. Further gains meet a selling opportunity at 6450/6480. Shorts need stops above 6500.
Chart
