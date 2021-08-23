Gold XAU/USD Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
US Spot Gold While it stays above 1700 we can stay with the Elliott Wave Triangle pattern.
US Dollar Index DXY: Wave iii of (v) of C) of 4.
US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield: Wave (i) of v).
Gold Technical Analysis:Corrective rally in progress towards 1800.
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4).
Count1: Wave iv) of 1 Count 2: Triangle; Wave (D).
Gold Trading Strategy: Neutral.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD recaptures1.3650 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.