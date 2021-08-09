Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield.
US Spot Gold crash/capitulation just maybe the low for gold, we now need to wait and see if we can build a bullish case up off the current low in terms of Elliott wave that is impulse waves rather than corrective waves.
US Dollar Index DXY: The spike in the dollar may turn our bearish wave count out to a bullish count if a new high is made.
US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield: Wave iii of (iii) of iv).
Gold Technical Analysis: Small Elliott Wave triangle pattern in the 1830 - 1790 range that is uncompleted as Wave B.
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4) completed?
Gold Trading Strategy: Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance 1800.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
