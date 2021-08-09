Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield.

US Spot Gold crash/capitulation just maybe the low for gold, we now need to wait and see if we can build a bullish case up off the current low in terms of Elliott wave that is impulse waves rather than corrective waves.

US Dollar Index DXY: The spike in the dollar may turn our bearish wave count out to a bullish count if a new high is made.

US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield: Wave iii of (iii) of iv).

Gold Technical Analysis: Small Elliott Wave triangle pattern in the 1830 - 1790 range that is uncompleted as Wave B.

Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4) completed?

Gold Trading Strategy: Neutral.

TradingLevels: Resistance 1800.