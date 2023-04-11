GBP/JPY bounces back
The Japanese yen softened as the new BoJ governor Ueda pledged to stick to the ultra-loose policy. The pound is probing the support-turned-resistance of 166.00 from last December’s sell-off, with a couple of shooting stars on the daily chart indicating a strong downward pressure. On the hourly time frame, the pair is consolidating its gains after lifting offers around 164.00, and 162.80 over the 20-day SMA saw increasing buying interest. A close above the recent high of 166.40 could extend gains to a four-month high at 169.00.
XAU/USD tests support
Bullion slips as the US dollar recovers ahead of Wednesday’s CPI reading. The rally is trying to gain traction after its break above the supply area and the psychological level of 2000. The price is still on its way to the March 2020 peak of 2070, though the RSI’s overbought condition has put a brake on the surge, for now. The bulls may see the current pullback as an opportunity to stake in in anticipation of a continuation above 2032. 1980 at the base of last week’s breakout is a key support to keep the momentum going.
GER 40 continues to climb
The Dax 40 steadies as markets await more inflation catalysts. The index is still holding on to its gains after a break above the daily resistance of 15700. The limited retracement has met renewed buying interest at 15490. A climb back above 15735 may attract momentum buyers and open the door to the psychological level of 16000. Otherwise, the path of least resistance would be down with a drop below 15490 forcing leveraged long positions to bail out. Then 15330 on the 20-day SMA would be another support to monitor.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.