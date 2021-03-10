Gold – Silver

Gold Spot bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 1685/80. We wrote: outlookturns positive. This could be the low for the 7 month bear trend for Gold. I amexpecting significant gains in the weeks ahead.

Longs at 1685/80 were the perfect trade. We bottomed exactly here & shot higher toresistance at 1716/19. We topped exactly here as predicted.

Silver Spot beat resistance at 2540/50 so this is support for today.

Daily analysis

Gold longs at 1685/80 target 1700/05 & resistance at 1716/19. We should didstruggle here yesterday but be ready to buy a break above 1720 today targeting1725, 1730 & eventually strong resistance at 1740/45. A high for the week isexpected here.

A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lower howevertargets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.

Silver holding above 2540/50 meets strong resistance at 2610/20. We topped exactlyhere yesterday but a break higher today targets 2630/35, perhaps as far as strongresistance at 2670/80.

First support at 2540/50 but below here targets 2525/15 & 2475/65, perhaps as far as2430/20.

Chart