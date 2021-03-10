Gold – Silver
Gold Spot bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 1685/80. We wrote: outlookturns positive. This could be the low for the 7 month bear trend for Gold. I amexpecting significant gains in the weeks ahead.
Longs at 1685/80 were the perfect trade. We bottomed exactly here & shot higher toresistance at 1716/19. We topped exactly here as predicted.
Silver Spot beat resistance at 2540/50 so this is support for today.
Daily analysis
Gold longs at 1685/80 target 1700/05 & resistance at 1716/19. We should didstruggle here yesterday but be ready to buy a break above 1720 today targeting1725, 1730 & eventually strong resistance at 1740/45. A high for the week isexpected here.
A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lower howevertargets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.
Silver holding above 2540/50 meets strong resistance at 2610/20. We topped exactlyhere yesterday but a break higher today targets 2630/35, perhaps as far as strongresistance at 2670/80.
First support at 2540/50 but below here targets 2525/15 & 2475/65, perhaps as far as2430/20.
Chart
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.