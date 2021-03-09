Gold – Silver
Gold Spot bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 1685/80 – outlook turnspositive. This could be the low for the 7 month bear trend for Gold. I am expectingsignificant gains in the weeks ahead.
Silver Spot sideways holding strong resistance at 2540/50 perfectly.
Daily analysis
Gold longs at 1685/80 target 1700/05 & resistance at 1716/19. We should strugglehere initially but be ready to buy a break above 1722.
A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lower howevertargets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.
Silver holding below strong resistance at 2540/50 keeps the outlook negative totarget 2525/15 & 2475/65, eventually as far as 2430/20.
A selling opportunity at 2540/50 with stops above 2575. A break higher meets strongresistance at 2610/20.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
