Gold – Silver

Gold Spot bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 1685/80 – outlook turnspositive. This could be the low for the 7 month bear trend for Gold. I am expectingsignificant gains in the weeks ahead.

Silver Spot sideways holding strong resistance at 2540/50 perfectly.

Daily analysis

Gold longs at 1685/80 target 1700/05 & resistance at 1716/19. We should strugglehere initially but be ready to buy a break above 1722.

A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lower howevertargets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.

Silver holding below strong resistance at 2540/50 keeps the outlook negative totarget 2525/15 & 2475/65, eventually as far as 2430/20.

A selling opportunity at 2540/50 with stops above 2575. A break higher meets strongresistance at 2610/20.

Chart