Daily Forecast - 27 February 2017
Gold Spot
Gold key to direction is strong resistance within the 1255/60 area. Try shorts with stops above 1265. However an unexpected break above 1265 is another important buy signal targeting 1269 & strong resistance at 1277/78. Try shorts with stops above 1284.
Failure to beat 1255/60 as expected, targets 1248/47 then support at 1244/43. From here down to strong support at 1241/40 is likely to hold the downside at this stage...but a break below here is possible later in the week for an added sell signal.
