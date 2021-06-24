Gold is preparing for a long breakout if momentum persists.

Gold is at the critical support 1765-75 is the zone which bulls need to hold if they want to push the price higher. Ideally it should stay above the interim support 1780. Targets for the move are 1792 followed by 1796. Breakout of 1796 should be targeting 1810 and eventually 1830 in further days.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

