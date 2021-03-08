Gold – Silver
Gold Spot held just a point above strong support at 1685/80 (despite further gains inthe US dollar) where we predicted a low for the day. The bounce hit our targets of1700/01 & 1705/10. We topped exactly here.
Silver Spot we wrote: breaks strong support at 2550/40 to target 2525/15. Furtherlosses look likely eventually to 2475/65...
We hit 2481 but outlook remains negative.
Daily analysis
Gold trying a small recovery in oversold conditions. First resistance at 1705/08 butabove 1710 allows a recovery to 1722/26. Watch for a high for the day. Shorts needstops above 1729.
Holding first resistance at 1705/08 keeps us in a bear trend targeting 1694/90 beforea retest of strong support at 1685/80. A low for the day likely again. A break lowerhowever targets the 100 week moving average at 1650/45.
Silver holding below strong resistance at 2540/50 keeps the outlook negative totarget 2525/15 & 2475/65, eventually as far as 2430/20.
A selling opportunity at 2540/50 with stops above 2575. A break higher meets strongresistance at 2510/20.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).