Spot gold was up and down within almost $40 range on Wednesday but keeps overall bullish bias, ahead of the minutes of Fed’s Apr 27-28 policy meeting to gauge the central bank’s stance on interest rates.
The yellow metal, which is used as a hedge against inflation, advanced nearly 10% in past two months, lifted by weaker dollar and rising expectations that consumer prices will eventually pick up.
Larger bulls are firmly in play and hit new over five-month high at $1890 today, pressuring important Fibo barrier / weekly cloud top at $1892 and psychological $1900 level, break of which would expose $1922 (Fibo 61.8% of $2074/$1676 fall).
Bullish daily / weekly studies support the action, which may take a breather on strongly overbought stochastic, with dips expected to hold above broken 200DMA ($1846) and keep larger bulls intact.
Res: 1890; 1900; 1922; 1959
Sup: 1875; 1852; 1846; 1828
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
