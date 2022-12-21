XAU/USD
Looking at XAUUSD’s chart, we can see that Gold is traded above the level of $1,800 at around $1,815. If it fails to pass the resistance level of $1,825 today, then it should fall towards the support level of around $1,785, otherwise it could approach $1,850.
Risk warning: We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk.
