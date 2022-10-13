Gold
Gold prices are trading somewhat steadily today but still under the influence of the strong dollar, which is stopping the precious metal from scoring any serious gains. The main event for gold traders is now the US CPI numbers which will be released at 12:30 GMT. The data is very much going to give us two important answers. Firstly, it will tell us some clues about the size of the interest rate by the Fed. Secondly, it will also give us a clue about the potential interest rate for the meeting after the current one.
If the US inflation numbers come out strong, we are highly likely to see another interest rate hike of 75 basis points from the Fed, and that may be the pace going forward as well. This scenario could push the gold prices towards 1650 or even lower. However, if inflation numbers show modest strength, then we could actually see speculations of a 50-basis point interest rate—a highly unlikely scenario but certainly a possibility. This could easily push the price of gold higher, and we may see the precious metal moving above the resistance level of 1,700.
