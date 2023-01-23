While we think every day is a good day to own gold in Q1, when should we start looking the other way ? Still, gold is telling us a lot about what is driving cross-asset behaviour
Market behaviour suggests that much of the year-to-date decline in US yields and rise in gold comes from perceptions of weakening growth and easing monetary policy (relative to expectations). Gold markets could be overinterpreting shifts in both these dimensions. First, growth news outside the US has been positive—most economists upgraded their outlooks for the Eurozone and China. While US growth data are admittedly weak, much of this weakness is in "soft data," with hard activity data holding up much better. Second, although several Fed speakers have voiced their preference for another downshift in the pace of hikes, traders are translating the deceleration in Funds hikes to a lower terminal rate, although most on the committee continue to beat the higher for longer drum; nevertheless, gold markets appear to be trading the change that way.
Both of these factors are likely to reverse in due course; the first—the US growth factor—once the drag from the recent aggressive Fed hikes lagged effects on growth fade more meaningfully, and the second—the pricing of the Fed policy rate path—as the Fed delivers the additional 75bp of hiking gold speculator could eventually get hurt. However, there should be ample room for gold to flourish higher on official institutional demand in Q1. The dollar should remain under pressure and encourage US investors to buy gold as a hedge. But from a timing perspective, we expect the catalysts for such a gold positioning reappraisal to become more apparent in the second quarter.
