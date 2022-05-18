Nikkei 225 came under pressure following better than expected Q1 flash figure has shown yearly contraction by only 1% while the consensus was referring to shrinking by 1.8%, after 4.6% yearly expansion in Q4 has been revised down to only 3.8%.
The index capitalized on the figure send its up rally higher above 27000, before taking profit sent it to 26750 until now, while USDJPY is still consolidating above 129 but close to it, after finding support at 127.50.
EURUSD is still trading close to 1.535, capable to hold its scored gains on hawkish remarks from ECB Governing Council members raised the single currency interest rate outlook.
After the Dutch ECB member said that raising the interest rate by 0.5% is not excluded.
GBPUSD could also keep trading close to 1.2465, capitalizing on UK labor report release which has shown lower than expected ILO unemployment rate coming at 3.7% and -56.9 claimant count change which the median forecast was referring to only -38.8k.
The bullish employment figures came with also higher than expected Average Earnings Including Bonus at 7% year on year while the market was waiting for yearly rising by only 5.4%, after 5.6% increasing in March paving the way for further tightening to curb the wages inflationary pressure.
While the market is waiting ahead today to know more about the inflation pressure over the producing level and also the consuming level.
Last MPC meeting the BOE chief indicated that there can be growth downside risks because of the current tightening path the central bank adopted to contain the prices pressure.
Andrew Bialy’s comment sent GBP down, following BOE expected decision to raise rate by 0.25%, as it has shown higher than expected appreciation from BOE of growth could tackle its current tightening cycle.
While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments came yesterday with not change to mentioned. He ensured on the current 0.5% pace of tightening as an appropriate pace on hiking the Fed fund rate to anchor the current exceptional high rate of inflation and he expected voting on this scale in the next 2 meeting before changing this scale later on the economy needs.
While some other members see that raising rate to neutral stance between 2.25% and 2.5% is important for now and later, we can talk about adjusting the scale on the economic developments such as Charles Evans the Fed governor of Chicago who signaled this week the need to harry up in raising rates currently.
While the most hawkish one is still St Louis Fed President FOMC member James Bullard who voted last meeting solely for raising rate by 0.75% and suggested the interest rate to reach 3.5% at the end of this year.
UST yield rose again to 3% level, while gold came under renewed pressure, following that series of Fed Governors’ speeches which ensured on nearly 95% priced scale of tightening in the money market.
Not Walid Salah El Din nor FX recommends accepts any liability for any loss or damage what's ever that may directly or indirectly result from any advice, opinion, information, representation or omission, whether negligent or otherwise, contained in these trading recommendations.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.