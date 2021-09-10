Gold is making another technical sell pattern in the midst of the risk on.
Gold has been the best market to trade in 2021. Simply, all trades have been technically aligned and I personally have made great profits on gold trades which can also be confirmed by myfxbook account. 1800-10 is the sell zone. If bears could make gold go below 1780 then the next target is 1750. At this point it's just sold at rallies.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
