GOLD is ranging but it is very good to trade. Last few days was both buying the dips and selling rallies.

1889-1891 is the zone where sellers are. Major intraday and intra week range is playing out. If the market drops to 1872-73 we should be seeing a move to the upside as buyers are there waiting for longs. Targets are in between. For intraday trading, the major pivotal point is 1880 so taking profits both for longs and shorts is valid at 1880.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

