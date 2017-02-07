GOLD is holding above daily cloud; further upside favored
GOLD
Spot gold is holding stable above daily cloud, following repeated daily close above cloud top and posted new nearly three-months high at $1238 today, just ahead of initial barrier at $1240 (weekly Kijun-sen).
Bullish daily studies support further upside and eye next target at $1248 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122 descend).
Bulls so far ignore overbought daily RSI / slow stochastic, as no bearish signal has been generated so far.
However, corrective easing should be anticipated in the near-term.
Return below initial support (daily cloud base at $1230) would face solid supports at $1221 (broken 100SMA) and $1219 (former tops).
Res: 1238; 1240; 1248; 1255
Sup: 1230; 1227; 1221; 1219
Interested in XAUUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1245.98
- R2 1240.89
- R1 1236.99
- PP 1231.90
-
- S1 1228.00
- S2 1222.91
- S3 1219.01
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.