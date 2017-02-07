GOLD is holding above daily cloud; further upside favored

GOLD

Spot gold is holding stable above daily cloud, following repeated daily close above cloud top and posted new nearly three-months high at $1238 today, just ahead of initial barrier at $1240 (weekly Kijun-sen).

Bullish daily studies support further upside and eye next target at $1248 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122 descend).

Bulls so far ignore overbought daily RSI / slow stochastic, as no bearish signal has been generated so far.

However, corrective easing should be anticipated in the near-term.

Return below initial support (daily cloud base at $1230) would face solid supports at $1221 (broken 100SMA) and $1219 (former tops).

Res: 1238; 1240; 1248; 1255

Sup: 1230; 1227; 1221; 1219

