After last Friday's Gold prices rally on NFP expectations miss we are seeing Gold pulling back to the previous broken key level inside of a very structured move. This bull flag breakout could see prices reach Thursday's highs around 1910 on a breakout calculate target.
The DXY continues to be bearish and more so after last Friday's spectacular meltdown after NFPs.
I think it's easier for me to explain my thought process in this video rather than writing a full article.
