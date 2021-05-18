GOLD is bullish but it is at resistance and can make a retracement.

If we see the break below 1866 then GOLD is going to retrace further. We should see a move down then up and go long the dip. A possible sell is coming first, however, at the break below 1866 and we should look to possibly buy the dip around 1847-50 which is the POC zone. For longs, the target is 1882.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

