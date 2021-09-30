Gold is bearish below 1750. The price is below the important level 1750 but getting close to another support.

The support 1712-1723 is critical. If the price breaks below 1712 we should see a retest of 1675. Bulls might try to bring the price back up. This could create another selling opportunity. 1750-68 is the selling zone on a pullback. The main target is 1675 if 1712 breaks lower.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

