Gold hit all downside targets as far as 1890 with a low for the day exactly here. If we continue lower look for the best support for this week at 1879/75. Longs need stops below 1870. A break lower is an important medium-term sell signal.
There is minor support at 1890 & although I think longs are very risky here, a bounce is possible to 1905/07, perhaps as far as first resistance at 1914/17. Shorts need stops above 1921. A break higher meets a sell opportunity at 1930/33. Shorts need stops above 1938.
Silver holding what is first resistance at 2380/90 is a sell signal targeting 2340/35 & minor trend line support at 2300/2295. A low for the day is certainly possible today. Longs need stops below 2290. A break lower is another important sell signal with a 100 tick drop possible.
Shorts at first resistance at 2380/90 stop above 2410.
USDJPY running out of steam in severely overbought conditions as predicted but there is no sell signal yet so I cannot suggest shorts. First support again at 127.80/70. Expect strong support at 127.10/126.90. Longs need stops below 126.70. A break lower can target 126.00, perhaps as far as a buy opportunity at 125.70/50. Longs need stops below 125.20.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
