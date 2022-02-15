Gold: Investors are rushing to the yellow metal for refuge against the uptick in uncertainty

Gold
Over the past few days, gold has been gaining support from the highly volatile stock markets due to expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed and high tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Investors are rushing to the yellow metal for refuge against the uptick in uncertainty and ever increasing inflation. The precious metal is currently trading at the $1,880 price level.
Forex
The U.S. dollar is also being purchased by investors because of its safe haven appeal as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates. Moreover, James Bullard’s comments on Monday, calling for the Fed to raise interest rates faster due to peak inflation numbers, also helped the U.S. dollar appreciate in value. As a result, the U.S. dollar index jumped 0.4%, touching nearly 96.351.
