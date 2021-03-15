In 2020, most central banks and governments around the world used accommodative monetary policies and printed money in aim to reduce the consequences of the pandemic; for instance, the Federal reserve increased its balance sheet to 7.7 trillion US dollars (from 4 trillion US dollars). Also, the US government national debt has increased to more than 28 trillion US dollars, thanks to stimulus packages. (many economists, like Olivier Blanchard believes that the US government has printed too much money and will cause enormous inflation).
In the current year, we estimate the Fed’s balance sheet will grow slowly to 9 trillion US dollars. So, the money printing will continue during this year, even in the next year (2022). Roughly all central banks announced in their latest meetings that they will continue the quantitative easing till the end of 2020, at least. The inflation rate will be influenced directly by the monetary policy and money printing. Till now, The US PPI index (producer price change) increased to 2% in February. The CPI will follow PPI index closely.
If inflation starts to increase, the XAUUSD will increase too. In the ‘70s, when the inflation increased to 15%, the XAUUSD increased from 200$ per ounce to 800$ per ounce.
Also, in 2009, the XAUUSD increased from 800$ to 1800$ influenced by the US inflation and because of that the investors prefer to change their cash to gold to prevent its value from inflation. So, it’s probable that the current US inflation rises to 2% or 3% and push the gold to rise.
The ratio between Federal reserve balance sheet to XAUUSD, shows that when the US hits by a recession.
FED balance sheet will grow enormously and this ratio will increase. For instance, in 2008, when financial crisis hit the US, the FED balance sheet was increased from 1 trillion US dollars to 2 trillion US dollars and because of that, this ratio increased from 1.00B to 3.00B but during two years after that, gold adjusted its price and grew from 700 us dollars per ounce to 1800 us dollars per ounce.
The fair ratio for FED balance sheet and XAUUSD is 3.5B. in other words, the Gold is too cheap in comparison with FED balance sheet. If the gold wants to adjust itself with FED balance sheet, it has to grow to 2250 US dollars per ounce.
In the technical aspect, the XAUUSD is fluctuating between a bearish parallel channel and it has reached the bottom of the channel. So, we can take a long position in 1650-1720 area and the first target will be 2150$ and the second target will be 2300$.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD stable above 1.3900 in a quiet start to the week
GBP/USD holds on to modest gains above 1.3900, pretty much flat for the day. Mildly stronger US dollar having a limited impact on the pair.
Additional gains are likely if $1,720 support continues to hold
Gold is edging higher following Friday's decisive rebound. 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1% on Monday. Key support for XAU/USD is located at $1,720.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.