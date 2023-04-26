Share:

After an explosive run that catapulted Gold in striking distance of all-time record highs, prices have pulled back on routine end of month profit-taking as traders square up positions – ready to capitalize on the precious metals next big move.

2023 will be remember for many things, but one of the most notable will be the biggest banking run in history since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Many of the world's largest and most prominent banks currently find themselves with less cash on hand than at any time since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, leaving them ill-prepared for a rush of deposit withdrawals that is showing no sign of slowing down!

The recent collapse of several prominent banks in the United States and Europe has seen depositors withdraw a total of $508 billion dollars from banks across the world. Put another way, that’s half a trillion dollars that has already left banks this year.

This week, the health of the banking system was once again thrown in the spotlight after a number of banking giants including First Republic, Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds and Santander raised fresh alarm bells signalling deposit outflows have been significantly worse.

First Republic Bank’s shares plunged to a record low after the lender announced a huge exodus in deposits last month totalling more than $100 billion. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported clients collectively pulled $3.5 billion from accounts.

Elsewhere, on the other side of the Atlantic – Credit Suisse which is currently being taken over by one of its old rivals, UBS reported that over $68 billion in deposits left the bank in Q1 of this year and that those outflows were growing by the day.

Many of the world’s leading economists are calling this widespread contagion; “a crisis of confidence in the banking system” as customers wake up to the existence of greater safety, diversification and high returns on offer to them outside the banking system.

With so much capital sitting on the sidelines waiting to be deployed, traders have now turned their attention to whether the U.S Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hike cycle or continue to press ahead with another interest rate increase next week.

What traders really care about now is how fast the Fed pivots on interest rate hikes. Traders expect the Fed will raise rates one more time in May – by another 25 basis points to a target range of 5%-5.25%. But after that, pause or even cut rates fairly quickly in the second half of this year.

That in itself presents, a huge bullish tailwind for the precious metal, but here's where all the stars really start to align for Gold.

Over the past 70 years, a Fed pause or pivot has almost certainly been followed by an economic recession 85% of the time. Each and every one of those occasions fuelled the “perfect macro storm” – sending Gold prices skyrocketing to new all-time record highs.

