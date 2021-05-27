Gold keeps holding its previous broken highs in a very strong and structured bullish move.
On the higher time frames, we have 2 key levels, 1875 and 1950; with the 1875 level already defined as the immediate base capping the downside in Gold.
Everything points out at a bullish continuation in metals with the USD unable to break with the mid-term bearish structure and talks of QE tapering due to higher inflation.
Watch this video to see my rationale (and actual trade) today in Gold.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell. Gold prices jumped to the highest levels since early January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $1,913, mainly due to the US dollar rebound.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for 35% run-up to pre-crash levels
Cardano price shows that its 22% upswing has exhausted the momentum, leading to a correction. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.488 to $1.566 will most likely trigger a 35% bull rally.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.