Gold keeps holding its previous broken highs in a very strong and structured bullish move.

On the higher time frames, we have 2 key levels, 1875 and 1950; with the 1875 level already defined as the immediate base capping the downside in Gold.

Everything points out at a bullish continuation in metals with the USD unable to break with the mid-term bearish structure and talks of QE tapering due to higher inflation.

