Bulls strengthened grip on Tuesday after a brief pause (presented by Monday’s Doji candle) and push gold price to a new highest level since early January.
Fresh advance peaked at $1895, pressuring psychological $1900 barrier, which guards key Fib barrier at $1922.
Weaker dollar lifts metal’s price despite calmer tones from the Fed regarding inflation that reduces golds appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Bullish daily studies support the action which cracked important Fibo barrier at $1892 (76.4% of $1959/$1676) but require daily close above to confirm the signal.
Overbought stochastic and RSI warn that bulls may lose traction and fail to register a clear break at first attempt.
Rising 10DMA offers solid support at $1862, followed by broken Fibo 61.8% barrier at $1851, with dip-buying scenario being favored while the action stays above these supports.
Caution on break of 200DMA ($1844) that would sideline bulls.
Res: 1895; 1900; 1917; 1922
Sup: 1879; 1872; 1862; 1851
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US Consumer Confidence missed expectations.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
Gold surges above $1,890, highest since January
Gold has been benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets and has surged above the $,890 level. At the time of writing, XAU/USD has reached a new peak of $895.89.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.