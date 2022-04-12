A spike in gold prices has been followed by the release of the US March CPI data, pushing it to $1,975 resistance as discussed in Monday’s weekly letter. Higher-than-expected inflation expectations will continue to support gold, even if Core CPI growth slows. Gold is likely to benefit from a moderate Core CPI reading. Inflation in the headlines rose to 8.5%. A big number of gold traders feel that inflation is not going to be transitory, despite recent rises in US consumer prices and substantial y/y increases in the majority of component prices. Real interest rates, a critical factor in determining gold price levels, may not rise as rapidly as core inflation does.
Since support has held since $1,920, gold is expected to trade higher, with $1,975 acting as initial resistance. The monthly gold chart below depicts ascending broadening patterns with the formation of a double bottom. For the last six months, we’ve designated $1,920 as an important level. This level was tested in April and the next rally is underway. The month of March ended in $1,920, but the candle cast a long shadow which is a risk parameter for short-term traders. We expected consolidations between $1,920 and $1,975 on weekly and daily charts, whereby prices are fluctuating in wide ranges. Similarly, silver has risen to $25.75, as expected, and is now waiting for confirmation.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
