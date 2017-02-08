Gold 08/02/17

No change...Gold hit target area yesterday of 1233 extending to 1235...1236 is the level we need to break...we have talked about this level for a few weeks now...and if we can break above here we can actually move higher and go sniff the 1255 area...Now we know all about this 1255 area as it was key post Trump and was the catalyst for the move lower.

I would suggest that Gold longs are covered in this area as I believe that we can actually come back a bit from here...On a correction possibly...but spookily enough we can see that the 61.8 Fib level is located at 1255 so this is tying in nicely with our resistance...and markets usually do correct back from this particular Fib level.

Now if it doesn't and we break 1255 we look for 1265 to 1272.

If today we fail to break the 1236 barrier look for a retracement back towards the 1218/16 support...we are buyers on weakness to here and we will hold unless Gold moves back below 1212.

If 1212 lost we look for 1206/04 which as we know has offered excellent support and a good base to instate longs.

