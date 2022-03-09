-
Gold Spot we remain buyers on weakness in the bull trend & yesterday minor support at 1982/80 held early in the session. We hit all out next targets of 2013/15, 2026/29 & 2035/37 before hitting 2069.
Silver we wrote: through resistance at 2555/75 for a buy signal targeting 2600, 2640/50 & 2690/95.
All targets hit with a high for the day exactly at 2690/95 - we remain buyers on weakness to support levels.
WTI Crude April rocketed from our buying opportunity at 116.70/116.10 to hold just below important Fibonacci extension resistance at 130.50. A $10 collapse however overran my support at 121.00/120.50 by almost 100 ticks before the recovery.
Daily analysis
Gold higher again as expected of course reaching 2069, very close to the all time 2072 high so obviously this is important & the only thing that can stop Gold. However a sustained break above 2077 will start a new leg up in the bull trend targeting 2092/95 & 2100, perhaps as far as 2120/24.
No sell signal so downside is expected to be limited with support at 2027/24, Below 2014 risks a slide to to strong support at 2003/2000. Longs need stops below 1990.
Silver through resistance at 2555/75 hitting all targets as far as 2690/95 with a high for the day exactly here. First support at 2625/20 could hold the downside but below 2010 can target very strong support at 2580/70. Longs need stops below 2550.
A break above 2700 in the bull trend is the next buy signal targeting 2717/20 & 2725/35, perhaps as far as 2765/75.
WTI Crude April has Fibonacci extension resistance at 130.50 as I wrote yesterday, but of course shorts are very high risk in the bull trend. If we continue higher (we are likely to eventually) look for 132.90/133.10 then 138.00/139.00.
Minor support at 124.80/20 again this morning & at 121.00/120.50. Longs need stops below 119.00 for a move towards 118.00/117.50, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 115.00/114.00, Longs need stops below 113.00.
