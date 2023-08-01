Gold has been forming lower lows and lower highs over the past two weeks, with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) preventing major declines once again along with the 20-day SMA near 1,945 last Friday.
The price maintained its position above the broken bearish channel, which is a good sign for July's upleg continuation. The progressing bullish cross between the 20- and 50-day SMAs is endorsing that case as well. Yet, the negative trajectory in the RSI and the MACD is reflecting some persisting weakness in demand.
Traders are waiting for the price to go above 1,985 and beyond the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous downleg before focusing on 2,000. If the bulls claim the latter, the price could accelerate towards the 2,050 bar and perhaps attempt to touch the record high of 2,079.
On the downside, the area of 1,935-1,950, which encapsulates the shorter-term SMAs, the tentative ascending trendline from June’s lows and the channel’s upper band, will be closely watched. The 23.6% Fibonacci mark is placed there too. Therefore, a downfall below that region could motivate an aggressive sell-off towards the 1,892-1,900 zone, where the 200-day SMA is converging. A deeper fall could take a halt somewhere between 1,865 and 1,855.
All in all, gold is currently showing mixed signals, with investors expected to stay patient until the price crosses above 1,985 or slides below 1,935-1,950.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD drops below the 1.1000 psychological mark, as the bears regain control amid a mixed market mood, awaiting the key US JOLTS job openings data and ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh directives. EU final PMIs are also awaited.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.2800
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2800, on the back foot for the second straight day on Tuesday. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh multi-week top and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the pair. Focus on US/UK PMis.
Gold remains under pressure below $1,960, US ISM PMI eyed
The gold price loses momentum around $1,955 heading into the early European session. XAU/USD faces some follow-through selling as US-China tensions over access to technology escalate.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to decline, but labor market remains tight
The JOLTS will be released today by the US BLS. The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in June, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.