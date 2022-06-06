Gold faced its second rejection in two weeks around the wall of $1,867 despite inching to a one-month high of $1,874 on Friday, with the price retreating to the $1,850 territory in the aftermath.
The RSI and the MACD intimate some scepticism as they keep fluctuating in the bearish area. That said, they both preserve an upward direction, while the price itself maintains a soft advance above its 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting that the bulls may not give up yet.
The $1,842 – $1,836 zone, which encapsulates the tentative ascending trendline drawn from $1,786 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retreatment of the downleg from $1,998, could prevent any downfalls towards the $1,808 – $1,798 area. If selling pressures snap the latter, the precious metal may diminish towards the three-month low of $1,786 and the resistance-turned-support line.
In the positive scenario, where the ceiling of $1,867 and the 38.2% Fibonacci crack, the price could immediately meet the 50-day SMA at $1,892. A successful push higher from here would add more credence to the latest rebound, likely resulting in a more exciting bull run up to the 61.8% Fibonacci of $1,931.
Summarizing, despite the persisting resistance around $1,867, gold could make another attempt to resume its bullish momentum in the near term.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2550 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD trades around 1.2530 as the focus shifts to inflation. Members of the UK Parliament will take part in a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day. Meanwhile, US stocks post strong gains after the opening bell.
EUR/USD pierces 1.0700 as dollar recovers
EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the second half of the day and trades below 1.0700 as inflation-related concerns undermine the market’s mood. The dollar stays resilient against its rivals supported by the 10-year Treasury yield surging above 3%.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day and fell below $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher and was last seen gaining more than 2% above 3%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Insiders say LUNA Classic has no future but remain optimistic on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs was least involved in the war room instituted before the launch of the new Terra chain, according to insiders who also revealed they are hopeful for LUNA 2.0 price, but have a negative outlook for LUNA Classic.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!