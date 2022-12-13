Inflation in the United States fell by more than expected to 7.1% in November, setting the table for a Federal Reserve policy pivot.
The latest consumer price index came in at 7.1%, which is better than the 7.3% markets were expecting.
This was also lower than October’s reading of 7.7%, and comes as core CPI jumped by 0.2%.
Overall, the main reason for the drop was the decline in energy prices, which fell by 1.6%.
It is now expected that the Federal reserve will hike rates by 0.5% during Wednesday’s meeting.
XAUUSD, and GBPUSD both surged to a six month high on
