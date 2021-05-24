Gold prices are creating an upside rollercoaster, exiting from the preceding days’ long-term descending channel. The price is looking strongly positive, surpassing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 2,074.89 to 1,676 at 1,875.
The stochastic oscillator is turning up again in the overbought region, while the RSI is still gaining ground above the 70 levels. Both are suggesting more gains despite the overstretched market.
More upside pressure could drive the price towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1,919 ahead of the 1,965 resistance and the 1,993 barriers. Marginally above these levels, the 2,017 level could come next.
On the other side, a bearish movement could take the market towards the 200-day SMA at 1,845 before testing the 38.2% Fibonacci at 1,826, which overlaps with the 20-day SMA. Below that, the 40-day SMA at 1,786 could come into the spotlight before meeting the 23.6% Fibonacci at 1,768. Even lower, the 1,676 support may act as a turning point again.
Overall, the yellow metal has been in a bullish tendency in the short-term and is trying to shift the long-term outlook to positive as well.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2200 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD is approaching 1.2200, picking up fresh bids, as the US dollar drops alongside the Treasury yields. The market mood remains sour amid inflation concerns while the Fed's tapering fears ebb. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.4150, as the US dollar eases with yields on the downbeat market mood. Brexit concerns outweigh UK reopening optimism. Bailey's speech awaited amid light trading.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.