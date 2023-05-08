This analysis provides insights on critical levels to watch in the daily and 30-minute time frame, applying the supply and demand system to identify critical levels that could influence the market's direction. It will benefit short-term swing and day traders.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.