Gold prices are in the recovery mode as prices have bounced off from their recent lows. The dollar index has lost its upward momentum and this has helped the gold prices to move higher. The fact is that traders have started to acknowledge now that the massive surge in inflation was nothing more than transitory, and the Fed was completely right when they referred to the surge in inflation as transitory.
Basically, traders now understand that the Fed will not need to take any aggressive measures to control the loose monetary policy. However, this is not to say that the loose monetary policy will stay here forever. A few members of the Fed have already indicated that the Fed will be starting the process of tapering the loose monetary policy and in the next eight to nine months they are anticipating to windup the entire loose monetary policy.
Traders should also keep a close eye on the situation in Afghanistan. The deteriorating political situation in the region as a result of the withdrawal of US forces could have an impact on global financial markets and gold prices. This is due to the yellow metal's use as a safe haven during times of financial and political uncertainty.
In terms of technical analysis, we are looking at the price being challenged by the 50-day SMA on the daily time frame. If the price succeeds in breaking above this moving average, the chances are that we are likely to see more higher moves for the gold price. And a failure of this could push the gold prices lower.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data
The buying tone around the US dollar keeps EUR/USD undermined towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from broad risk aversion induced by the covid and geopolitical concerns. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data hold the key.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800 despite upbeat UK jobs
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-off mood while pressured towards 1.3800 ahead of the London open. The UK's ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell to 4.7% in June. Covid concerns and the US dollar’s strength continue to weigh on the cable.
Gold: 100-SMA tests the rebound amid risk-off mood
Gold eases inside a choppy trading range around $1,790, down 0.10% intraday near $1,785 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal rose during the last four days to consolidate the August 08 slump, before a recent pullback.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.