Gold Forecast: Watch out for the bullish continuation pattern

Gold is on the rise today as the latest round of the North Korea tensions forced investors to move out of the equities/risk assets and into the traditional safe haven assets.

The yellow metal currently trades 0.6% higher on the day around $1270/Oz levels. The 10-year US Treasury yield is down 4.2 basis points at 2.24%. The curve between the US 10-year yield and the 2-year yield stands at 90 basis points [bps].

Stoxx 50 index is down 46 points or 1.32%. Germany’s DAX has shed 150 points and UK’s FTSE 100 has given up 62 points. SP 500 futures indicate the index is likely to shed 10 points at the open. The risk-off in the equities only adds to the bullish tone around the yellow metal.

Technicals - Awaits Bull flag pattern breakout

Resistance

$1274.14 [recent high]

$1280.95 [June 14 high]

$1296 [June 6 high]

Support

$1264 [4-hour 50-MA]

$1256 [4-hour 100-MA]

$1251 [4-hour 200-MA]

4-hour chart

View

A bull flag breakout i.e. a 4-hour close above $1268 would signal continuation of the rally from the low of $1204.82 and shall open doors for a break above $1274.14. The rally from the low of $1255.98 lacks volume support; hence caution is advised… Breach of the downtrend line on the volume chart would add credence to the potential bullish flag breakout.

Only an end of the day close above $1274.14 would yield a sustained rally to $1300.

Bearish scenario - Failure to break above the flag resistance, if followed by a drop below $1264 [4-hour 50-MA] would open up downside towards flag support seen around $1248 levels.



