Gold Forecast: Short-term top in place, rise in China PPI is bad news

Gold [XAU/USD] clocked a high of $1357.57 on Friday on fears that North Korea might fire a missile or two over the weekend. However, nothing of that sort happened... The Korean Peninsula was calm, while China published a strong producer price index [PPI], also known as factory-gate prices.

The result being a drop in gold to a low of $1323.29. At press time, the metal traded $1327/Oz levels.

Rise in China PPI is bad news

China's producer price inflation [PPI] in August accelerated more than expected to a four-month high in August, fuelled by strong gains in raw material prices and pointing to strong, sustained growth for both factory profits and the economy. China's PPI rose 6.3% in August from a year earlier, from 5.5% in July.

The data shows the world's second largest economy and one of the biggest trading partners of the US is on a reflationary path. The strong PPI could boost the US inflation expectations, thereby leading to a strong dollar.

Thus, the rise in PPI could turn out to be a bad news for the yellow metal. Prices may have found a short-term top and the only upside risk could come from fresh tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

Technicals

Daily chart

Observations

Topping pattern - Friday's Doji candle + bearish follow-through

The rising trend line is seen offering support around $1308-1306

Stochastic is oversold

14-day RSI has turned lower from the overbought territory

5-DMA and 10-DMA have topped out, but yet to confirm the bearish crossover

View

The metal may revisit $1335 [10-DMA] - $1340, although the spike could be short lived. Prices look set to test the rising trend line support of $1308-1306. A daily close below the trend line would mean the rally from the July low of $1204 has ended.

Only a break above $1357 [Friday's high] would abort the short-term bearish view

25-delta risk reversals turn negative