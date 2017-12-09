Gold Forecast: Short-term top in place, rise in China PPI is bad news
Gold [XAU/USD] clocked a high of $1357.57 on Friday on fears that North Korea might fire a missile or two over the weekend. However, nothing of that sort happened... The Korean Peninsula was calm, while China published a strong producer price index [PPI], also known as factory-gate prices.
The result being a drop in gold to a low of $1323.29. At press time, the metal traded $1327/Oz levels.
Rise in China PPI is bad news
China's producer price inflation [PPI] in August accelerated more than expected to a four-month high in August, fuelled by strong gains in raw material prices and pointing to strong, sustained growth for both factory profits and the economy. China's PPI rose 6.3% in August from a year earlier, from 5.5% in July.
The data shows the world's second largest economy and one of the biggest trading partners of the US is on a reflationary path. The strong PPI could boost the US inflation expectations, thereby leading to a strong dollar.
Thus, the rise in PPI could turn out to be a bad news for the yellow metal. Prices may have found a short-term top and the only upside risk could come from fresh tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
Technicals
Daily chart
Observations
- Topping pattern - Friday's Doji candle + bearish follow-through
- The rising trend line is seen offering support around $1308-1306
- Stochastic is oversold
- 14-day RSI has turned lower from the overbought territory
- 5-DMA and 10-DMA have topped out, but yet to confirm the bearish crossover
View
- The metal may revisit $1335 [10-DMA] - $1340, although the spike could be short lived. Prices look set to test the rising trend line support of $1308-1306. A daily close below the trend line would mean the rally from the July low of $1204 has ended.
- Only a break above $1357 [Friday's high] would abort the short-term bearish view
25-delta risk reversals turn negative
- The 1-month 25-delta risk reversals turned negative yesterday and fell to -0.7 today, suggesting the demand for Puts [bearish bets] outstrips Calls [bullish bets].
