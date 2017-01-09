Gold Forecast: Put OI spikes despite bullish channel breakout ahead of NFP
Gold recovered sharply from the low of $1298 yesterday as USD sell-off gathered pace on the back of a tepid core PCE figure. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation remains well below the 2% target. The yellow metal closed at and remains bid around $1320 levels this Friday morning in Europe. The weekly high stands at $1326 levels.
Technicals - Bullish expanding channel breakout
Weekly chart
Observations
- Higher lows, higher highs
- Bullish expanding channel breakout almost confirmed, signals continuation of the rally from the Dec 2015 low of $1047
- The RSI is bullish and sloping upwards
Technical View
- A bullish expanding channel breakout if confirmed today [on the back of weak US NFP and wage growth data] would open doors for $1375 [July 2016 high] and $1400 [psychological level].
- On the downside, $1300 could be put to test if the US wage growth number blows past expectations.
- However, on a larger scheme of things the outlook remains bullish, given the weekly 5-MA and 10-DMA are sloping upwards.
Options: Investors seek downside protection
- The preliminary Gold Sep expiry options data published by the CME shows a big jump in the open positions in the Put options yesterday.
- The open positions in the Call options rose by 934 contracts and the open positions in the Puts rose by 1892 contracts.
- Investors have shifted base from the in-the-money calls to out-of-the-money calls - 1325, 1335, 1350. It indicates doors are open for a move higher to the psychological level of $1350.
- On the downside, max open positions are seen in $1250 Put, thus the broader outlook would turn bearish only below $1250.
- Big additions were seen in $1300 Put and $1285 Put.
View
- Investors are cautiously bullish on the yellow metal. This is evident from the spike in Put options OI, i.e. investors have hedged against a potential sell-off in the metal
- Gold could extend yesterday’s rebound to $1350 levels if the US wage growth numbers disappoint expectations. On the other hand, strong data could yield a pull back to $1300 levels.
