Gold Forecast: Poised for correction, re-test of $1300 likely

Geopolitical tensions arising out of North Korea's nuclear test pushed gold [XAU/USD] prices to a ten month high at $1337/Oz. Prices have gained more than 10% since mid-July 2017 on the back of USD weakness and heightened geopolitical tensions.

At press time, the metal trades around $1330 levels. Ahead in the day, the US Commerce Department will report on factory orders in the North American session. Factory orders are projected to drop 3.2% in July after rising 0.3% the month before.

Focus on Fed speak - Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member Lael Brainard will deliver a speech at 12:00 GMT. FOMC members Neel Kashkari and Robert Kaplan will also deliver speeches at 17:10 GMT and 22:05 GMT, respectively.

Fed members could use this opportunity to prepare markets for the beginning of the balance sheet runoff later this month. The overbought yellow metal could take a hit if the policymakers talk hawkish.

Technicals - Poised for correction

Daily chart

Rising channel

Overbought RSI

View