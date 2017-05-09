Gold Forecast: Poised for correction, re-test of $1300 likely
Geopolitical tensions arising out of North Korea's nuclear test pushed gold [XAU/USD] prices to a ten month high at $1337/Oz. Prices have gained more than 10% since mid-July 2017 on the back of USD weakness and heightened geopolitical tensions.
At press time, the metal trades around $1330 levels. Ahead in the day, the US Commerce Department will report on factory orders in the North American session. Factory orders are projected to drop 3.2% in July after rising 0.3% the month before.
Focus on Fed speak - Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member Lael Brainard will deliver a speech at 12:00 GMT. FOMC members Neel Kashkari and Robert Kaplan will also deliver speeches at 17:10 GMT and 22:05 GMT, respectively.
Fed members could use this opportunity to prepare markets for the beginning of the balance sheet runoff later this month. The overbought yellow metal could take a hit if the policymakers talk hawkish.
Technicals - Poised for correction
Daily chart
- Rising channel
- Overbought RSI
View
- The metal looks poised for correction as the investors do not see a further escalation of North Korea tensions.
- The rising channel has a steep slope. The rally is unlikely to continue at the current break neck speed unless the North Korea situation escalates to war.
- A drop to $1300 levels looks likely…
- Investors who missed the rally above the key psychological level are likely to enter the market, thus dips to $1300 are likely to be short lived.
