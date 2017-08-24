Gold Forecast: Open Interest in Puts jumps, bearish divergence ahead of Yellen speech
A flatter treasury yield curve boosted gold prices yesterday. The metal clocked a high of $1291 before falling back today to $1285 levels. Price action has established a trading range of $1293-$1280.
The data published by the CME for gold Aug expiry options show increased demand for Put options
- The open interest [OI] in Put options jumped by 1630 contracts yesterday as opposed to meager additions [140 contracts] seen in Call options.
- $1285 Put added 1420 contracts. Additions were also seen in $1280 Put and $1290 Put.
- Meanwhile, In-The-Money [ITM] calls witnessed a drop in the OI by 389 contracts.
- Highest OI accumulation is seen in $1310 Call and $1250 Put. Breach of $1310 or $1250 could yield unwinding of short call and short put positions respectively, thus yielding a strong follow through.
Technicals - Downside break of the rising channel likely
Daily chart
Observations
- Rising channel support at $1284
- Rising trend line support at $1277
- Bearish price RSI divergence
- Potential head and shoulders on the 14-day RSI
- Repeated failure above $1290
View:
- A drop towards $1277 could be seen today. As suggested by the options data, the big level to watch out on the downside is $1250. A break below $1250 is likely if Yellen sounds hawkish at the Jackson Hole event tomorrow.
- On the higher side, only an end of the day close above $1300 would revive the bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.